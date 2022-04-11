



A new selfie "museum" in Sweden is flipping the script by making visitors both the artist and the exhibit.



The "Youseum" in Stockholm has no works of art on its walls.



Instead its brightly-decorated rooms are meant to serve as fun backgrounds for visitors' selfies or videos.





Too late to worry

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.