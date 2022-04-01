



Jeff Koons is moving beyond exhibiting his works in museums and art galleries. The American artist now wants to send his creations into space and, more precisely, to the Moon. And he isn't the only one embarking on the (artistic) conquest of the universe.



Jeff Koons has often done things on a monumental scale. Just take his enormous "Bouquet of Tulips," installed near the Petit Palais in Paris for the past four years. But he recently took a new step by announcing his intention to send a group of sculptures to the Moon. Pace Galleries, which represents the 67-year-old artist, says his creations will be sent to the celestial body in miniature CubeSat satellites measuring about 10 cm on all sides. The launch will take place by the end of the year from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 17 mission.





One small step for man, one giant leap for art

