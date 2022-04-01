



After an ocean of memes swept through social networks, Will Smith's Oscars slap of Chris Rock on Sunday evening has inspired a frenzy of activity among cryptocurrency creators, who seem to have no qualms when it comes to parody. But all joking aside, would-be investors should beware as this kind of financial move seems downright dangerous.





A highly speculative investment

