One of the favoured ways of remaining anonymous in the crypto world is to form a DAO (decentralised autonomous organisation).

The two lifelong friends from Florida never sought the limelight, but then they built a multi-million-dollar empire selling digital art and people wanted to know who they were.



Under the pseudonyms "Gargamel" and "Gordon Goner", they created the "Bored Ape Yacht Club", a collection of 10,000 cartoons of apes with various hairstyles and outfits.



They sell these images as digital tokens (NFTs), and it is now hard to get one for less than $280,000, thanks partly to celebrity endorsements from the likes of Paris Hilton to Serena Williams.



US news outlet BuzzFeed did some sleuthing earlier this month and uncovered their true identities—sparking an outpouring of anger among fans on social media.





