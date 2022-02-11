Sotheby's will offer a lot of 104 digital images from the CryptoPunks collection in a single-lot sale on February 23.

There's something for everyone when it comes to NFTs. However, crypto-collectors are showing keen interest in avatars sold online as non-fungible tokens. Some, like CryptoPunks, even fetch astronomical sums at auction.



That's what the auction house Sotheby's is no doubt hoping when it offers a lot comprising 104 digital images belonging to the CryptoPunks collection in a major single-lot sale on February 23. It's estimated to fetch $20-30 million.





Welcome to the club



