Image: Shutterstock



Every week, catch up on the best long form stories from Forbes India. Often peppered with our binge-worthy podcasts, videos or infographics too.



1) Striking gold

Brothers Dilip and Anand Surana run Bengaluru-based Micro Labs, founded by their father, GC Surana. It makes drugs for cardiac diseases, diabetes, ophthalmology, dermatology, and pain management, among others. The company, with annual revenues over Rs 4,000 crore, runs 17 manufacturing facilities across the country and also runs operations across 50 countries. They also make Dolo-650. This story is about how the tablet became the fuel that skyrocketed revenues. For More





2) Another one

Bengaluru-based Livspace on February 8 announced a $180 million series F fundraise, led by private equity group KKR, taking its valuation to over $1 billion. The numbers are impressive, but they come with spots of bad customer reviews about delayed timelines, shoddy work, increased costs, and a lack of communication. So what is it about Anuj Srivastava's home interiors startup that is attracting all the love from investors? Take deep dive into the story. For More



3) Happy meal, happy expansion

McDonald's will complete its 25-year journey in India on October 21, 2022. Amit Jatia's Westlife Development Ltd kickstarted the quick service restaurant ecosystem in the country with the fast-food giant and a quarter of a century later it still doesn't show the signs of slowing down. Having weathered economic downturns, Covid-19 and everything in between, the company has now opted for an aggressive expansion path. Check out the roadmap here. For More





Discover

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Disrupting an industry is not easy. Neither is making a name for yourself in a dynamic economy like India's. But achieving all that at a young age—under 30—is no mean feat. Our Class of 2022's entrepreneurs, professionals, designers, influencers, and sportspersons, represent the many Indias we live in and epitomise that success can come from anyone—and anywhere—as long as they are empowered to shine.Cofounders of online cattle trading app Animall, Neetu Yadav and Kirti Jangra, are on a mission to make affordable, accessible, and efficient dairy farming infrastructure a reality that will organise the fragmented dairy farming in India. Watch the winners of the agritech category of Forbes India 30 Under 30 share their views on impacting the lives of dairy farmers, the next big target for Animall, and life goals for when they both turn 30.The Jain brothers represent the young generation that is guiding the world towards new avenues with the help of blockchain. They believe that India's youth can drive blockchain innovation. Sowmay (24) and Samyak Jain (22) are the winners of the new 'Cryptocurrency' category of Forbes India 30 Under 30. Here they are talking about their crypto exchange, Instadapp, and the future of blockchain.Climate change has been making its impact felt in all the ways imaginable and beyond. A heating planet is also costing businesses in the form of lost labour hours. According to a report by IndiaSpend, humid heat cost India 259 billion labour hours in the last two decades. Here's the news in numbers and a list of the top 10 most affected countries around the world.