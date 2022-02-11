Image: Shutterstock
1) Striking gold
Brothers Dilip and Anand Surana run Bengaluru-based Micro Labs, founded by their father, GC Surana. It makes drugs for cardiac diseases, diabetes, ophthalmology, dermatology, and pain management, among others. The company, with annual revenues over Rs 4,000 crore, runs 17 manufacturing facilities across the country and also runs operations across 50 countries. They also make Dolo-650. This story is about how the tablet became the fuel that skyrocketed revenues. For More
2) Another one
Bengaluru-based Livspace on February 8 announced a $180 million series F fundraise, led by private equity group KKR, taking its valuation to over $1 billion. The numbers are impressive, but they come with spots of bad customer reviews about delayed timelines, shoddy work, increased costs, and a lack of communication. So what is it about Anuj Srivastava's home interiors startup that is attracting all the love from investors? Take deep dive into the story. For More
3) Happy meal, happy expansion
McDonald's will complete its 25-year journey in India on October 21, 2022. Amit Jatia's Westlife Development Ltd kickstarted the quick service restaurant ecosystem in the country with the fast-food giant and a quarter of a century later it still doesn't show the signs of slowing down. Having weathered economic downturns, Covid-19 and everything in between, the company has now opted for an aggressive expansion path. Check out the roadmap here. For More
