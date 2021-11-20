Whitney Houston's estate will soon be selling a demo the singer recorded during her teenage years in the form of an NFT.

Image: Abdelhak Senna /AFP Photo



Previously unheard tracks are seriously sought after by music fans—especially when the artists are no longer around. Whitney Houston's estate is gearing up to sell a song recorded by the artist in her teens in the form of an NFT—a digital object that can't fail to pique the interest of fans and collectors.



The Estate of Whitney Houston has joined forces with the NFT sales platform OneOf to celebrate the singer's vast influence on the history of music. The most coveted item in this partnership is none other than an NFT of a demo recorded by the "I Will Always Love You" singer when she was just 17 years old.





A legal gray area