I'm a realistic investor: Sunny Leone

Sunny leone, actor-entrepreneur

Image: Siddharth Jaiswar



Sunny Leone is among the first from the Hindi film industry to join the NFT bandwagon. The actor says she is “99 percent ready” to roll out her collection; superstar Amitabh Bachchan has announced that he will launch his artworks in November.



NFTs or non-fungible tokens represent ownership of digital assets—photos, videos, songs, texts, paintings, almost anything. They can be bought using cryptocurrency, and their trading can be tracked on public blockchains. Globally, NFTs have been grabbing headlines for the outrageous prices at which they are bought and sold.





“ To be successful is to recognise when things don’t work, and then move on from that and create something that does.”

