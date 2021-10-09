Botticelli vs Basquiat: Auction houses pull out the big guns to conquer the art market

Donut Revenge" by Jean-Michel Basquiat and "The Man of Sorrows" by Sandro Botticelli are both coming up for auction.

Collectors will be spoiled for choice this winter when artworks from two major names go under the hammer. Sotheby's is set to auction "The Man of Sorrows" in January, one of the last late period works by Botticelli to remain in private hands. Meanwhile, rival auction house Christie's is banking on several Basquiat paintings to draw in art lovers.



More than five centuries separate the two artists, but both will be among the stars of winter's cultural calendar. Sandro Botticelli and Jean-Michel Basquiat will soon be honored with major sales at Sotheby's and Christie's.

Asia gripped with "Basquiat mania"