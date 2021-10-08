Air India goes home to Tata: Rs 18,000 crore, 120+ planes, 7000+ airport slots
Air India goes home to Tata: Rs 18,000 crore, 120+ planes, 7000+ airport slots
Air India is slated to be back at the Tata Group nearly 7 decades after it was nationalised and Tata Airlines became Air India. The government confirms that the Tatas won the bid at Rs 18,000 crore. After Vistara and Air Asia, this will be the third airline in Tata's kitty. Losses, debt, but also a large fleet and thousands of airport slots, here's what Air India brings to the table