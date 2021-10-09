Could sports events soon be broadcast in 3D?

With this technology, the sports viewing experience gets even more immersive.

Image: Dmytro Aksonov / Getty Images



The video game engine Unity is embarking on a major project, ready to revolutionize the broadcasting of sports events. To offer a more immersive experience, the firm is using real-time 3D rendering to bring spectators even closer to the action.



There's every chance that Unity could be about to lead a revolution in sports events broadcasts. In any case, it seems that a new era could be upon us. By unveiling Metacast, a new technology that aims to capture and analyze the movement of sportspeople in real time, Unity is seeking to shake up the entire sector. A first collaboration took place with the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) to present the technology. A short video shows how this can bring viewers closer to the action, from a variety of different angles.





As if you were in the ring