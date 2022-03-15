





Digital art is nothing new to vonMash, who describes his blend of painting, video and sound as "afro-delic"—a psychedelic twist on Afrofuturism.



But when the South African started thinking about selling his work as crypto-art on a blockchain, he hesitated.



"I'm not fully for it because of the energy consumption that it takes," he explained.





Warehouse of computers

Evolving world

