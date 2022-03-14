



Will musical artists favor TikTok over Spotify? The Chinese social network has unveiled SoundOn, its new platform dedicated to musicians. The new space is being touted as a service that will pay artists according to the use of their music. A promise that could very well help bring big names on board.



Many artists have criticized Spotify's system of payments, which they consider far too unprofitable for musicians. Criticism like this could cost them heavily at a time when TikTok's is becoming increasingly prominent and powerful on the music scene. The Chinese social network recently unveiled SoundOn, its new platform designed to pay artists in full. Artists will receive 100% of the royalties during their first year on the platform and 90% afterwards, and transaction fees waived on top of this.





