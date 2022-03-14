



Netflix has enlisted an A-list roster of actors for a new slate of film and TV series this year, with several potential blockbusters on deck as the US giant battles to retain its lead in the fiercely competitive streaming market.



An armada of more than 80 films including widely anticipated works from star directors is planned for 2022, accelerating the firm's push into exclusive content production, executives announced at a Paris press conference Thursday.





