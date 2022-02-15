The first part of seven-hour movie "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy" will be released by Netflix on Wednesday.

The director of Netflix's new Kanye West documentary was left disappointed—though not surprised—by the controversial rapper's last-minute demand to recut a movie decades in the making, he told AFP.



Clarence "Coodie" Simmons started following his friend West with a camera in 2001, curious to see how far the ambitious young music producer from Chicago could go, and eventually amassed 320 hours of behind-the-scenes footage of his journey to international stardom.





Put the camera down

Carefree' Kanye

