Veganuary has reportedly attracted over two million people since its launch in 2014.

Image:Okrasiuk / Shutterstock



Since the 2014 launch of the challenge that encourages people to sign up to a plant-based diet during the entire month of January, never have there been so many participants. In the UK, the Veganuary organization behind this now-viral challenge has recorded 610,000 registrations.





