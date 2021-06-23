  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

India is likely to spend up to $3 billion on cybersecurity in 2022

In 2020 alone, data breaches cost India an average of $2 million per such event. A look at which Indian state has the most cybersecurity cases on record, the one that has arrested the most, and more

Ruchika Shah
By Ruchika Shah, Forbes India Staff
Infographics By Anubhuti Matta
Published: Jun 23, 2021 05:47:17 PM IST
Updated: Jun 23, 2021 06:14:01 PM IST
Full Bio

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Robotic automation in healthcare can help cut costs by 50%