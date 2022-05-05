  1. Home
Former Niti Aayog official is Google's new India policy head

Archana Gulati is a long-term Indian government employee, having worked as a joint secretary for digital communications at Niti Aayog, and at the Competition Commission of India (CCI) before that

By Reuters
Published: May 5, 2022 12:09:07 PM IST
Updated: May 5, 2022 12:11:20 PM IST

A number of Indian government officials have been hired by Big Tech companies which are battling tighter data and privacy regulation. Image: Shutterstock

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google has hired a new public policy head in India, Archana Gulati, who previously worked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal think-tank and the country's antitrust watchdog, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

A Google spokesperson has confirmed the appointment.

A number of Indian government officials have been hired by Big Tech companies which are battling tighter data and privacy regulation, as well as competition law scrutiny, under Modi's federal government.

Gulati is a long-term Indian government employee, having worked until March 2021 as a joint secretary for digital communications at Modi's federal think tank, Niti Aayog, a body that is critical to government's policymaking across sectors.

Before that, between 2014 and 2016, she worked as a senior official at India's antitrust body, the Competition Commission of India, according to her LinkedIn profile.

A Google India spokesperson confirmed the development to Reuters, but did not elaborate. Gulati did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The source declined to be named as the hiring decision was not public.

India's antitrust watchdog is currently looking into Google's business conduct in the market of smart TVs, its Android operating system as well as its in-app payments system.

Last year, Meta Platforms Inc hired Rajiv Aggarwal--who spent years working in India's federal and state governments--as its head of policy.

Another former Indian antitrust and federal government official, Anand Jha, in 2019 joined Walmart as India public policy officer. He currently manages government relations for Blackstone in India.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

