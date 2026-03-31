India’s largest airline IndiGo on Tuesday appointed William Walsh as its chief executive officer (CEO), weeks after the exit of Pieter Elbers. Walsh, who is currently director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), is expected to join by August 3, 2026, after completing his term at the industry body on July 31. The appointment is subject to regulatory approvals.

Who is William Walsh?

Walsh has spent over four decades in aviation, starting his career as a cadet pilot with Aer Lingus in 1979 and went on to become its CEO in 2001. He led British Airways in 2005 and later headed International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent of British Airways and Iberia, from its formation in 2011 until 2020. At IAG, he oversaw the merger of British Airways and Iberia and helped build one of Europe’s largest airline groups. He has been leading IATA since April 2021.

On Walsh’s appointment, IndiGo chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said, “He is an exceptional global aviation leader with a stellar track record of outstanding leadership across several airlines.” He added that Walsh’s experience in managing large-scale airline operations and navigating complex market conditions makes him suited to lead IndiGo in its next phase of growth.

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Managing director Rahul Bhatia said the airline is entering “a new phase of transformation and growth” and that Walsh brings “a rare combination of global perspective, operational expertise… and deep industry experience”.

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