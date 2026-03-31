- William Walsh named IndiGo CEO, joining by August 2026
- Walsh brings decades of global airline leadership experience
- IndiGo faces operational challenges amid leadership transition
India’s largest airline IndiGo on Tuesday appointed William Walsh as its chief executive officer (CEO), weeks after the exit of Pieter Elbers. Walsh, who is currently director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), is expected to join by August 3, 2026, after completing his term at the industry body on July 31. The appointment is subject to regulatory approvals.
Who is William Walsh?
Walsh has spent over four decades in aviation, starting his career as a cadet pilot with Aer Lingus in 1979 and went on to become its CEO in 2001. He led British Airways in 2005 and later headed International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent of British Airways and Iberia, from its formation in 2011 until 2020. At IAG, he oversaw the merger of British Airways and Iberia and helped build one of Europe’s largest airline groups. He has been leading IATA since April 2021.
On Walsh’s appointment, IndiGo chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said, “He is an exceptional global aviation leader with a stellar track record of outstanding leadership across several airlines.” He added that Walsh’s experience in managing large-scale airline operations and navigating complex market conditions makes him suited to lead IndiGo in its next phase of growth.
Managing director Rahul Bhatia said the airline is entering “a new phase of transformation and growth” and that Walsh brings “a rare combination of global perspective, operational expertise… and deep industry experience”.
Walsh’s appointment follows the resignation of Elbers on March 10, who stepped down with immediate effect citing personal reasons. Bhatia has been overseeing operations since then. The appointment continues a trend of global leadership at Indian airlines. Elbers, a Dutch national, had joined IndiGo from KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in 2022. At Air India, British national Campbell Wilson has been CEO since 2022 following the Tata Group’s takeover.
IndiGo operational challenges
The leadership change comes at a time when the airline is dealing with challenges. In December 2025, IndiGo saw widespread disruption after new pilot duty time norms came into effect, leading to more than 2,500 cancellations and nearly 1,900 delays over three days. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) subsequently reduced the airline’s schedule and imposed penalties of over Rs 22 crore.
Separately, airlines are adjusting to new government rules on seat allocation and passenger rights. Under the norms, carriers must provide at least 60 per cent of seats free of charge and ensure passengers on the same booking are seated together. The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, has raised concerns, saying the changes could impact ancillary revenue such as paid seat selection.
Airlines are also facing higher fuel costs and route disruptions due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, which has led to airspace closures in parts of the region and forced rerouting of flights. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation closed at Rs 3,943.75 on March 31, down 3.8 percent on the BSE.
First Published: Mar 31, 2026, 17:03Subscribe Now