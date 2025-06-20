Maintenance not at fault, says Air India after Ahmedabad crash

Air India's Boeing plane was "well-maintained" before it crashed a week ago, killing all but one of 242 people on board, the airline said on Thursday.

Indian authorities are yet to detail what caused the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to hurtle to the ground in the western city of Ahmedabad a week ago.

At least 38 people were killed in the residential neighbourhood that the plane hit, causing such devastation that DNA analysts are still trying to identify dozens of the dead.

As investigators attempt to retrieve data from the plane's black boxes—the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder—the airline said no problems were detected with the jet before the disaster.

"The plane was well-maintained, with its last major check in June 2023," Air India said in a statement.