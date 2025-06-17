Airbus scores orders, Boeing deals with crash fallout at Paris Air Show

European aeroplane manufacturer Airbus announced Saudi and Polish orders for more than 100 aircraft at the Paris Air Show on Monday while US rival Boeing focused on "supporting customers" after the Air India crash.





The sales rivalry between Boeing and European aerospace giant Airbus usually drives the headlines as the world's top civilian plane makers announce many of their biggest orders at the air show in Le Bourget.



But Boeing chief executive Kelly Ortberg said last week he was cancelling plans to attend the biennial event to spend time on the probe into the 787 Dreamliner crash.



"Our focus is on supporting our customers, rather than announcing orders at this air show," a Boeing spokeswoman told AFP at the trade fair in Le Bourget.