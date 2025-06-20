Accelerating India's electric revolution: Rohit Pandit's end-to-end mobility solution

People's Group is pioneering an end-to-end ecosystem for clean, efficient, and indigenous electric transportation
As the global fight against climate change intensifies, India finds itself at the cusp of a transformative green revolution—one led by a visionary determined to electrify the nation’s future. Mr. Rohit Pandit, a distinguished financial strategist turned sustainability champion, is reshaping the contours of India’s mobility, infrastructure, and clean energy sectors. With groundbreaking ventures such as Klickwatt and Klickgo Mobility Private Limited, and a dynamic leadership role at the People’s Group, Pandit is pioneering an end-to-end ecosystem for clean, efficient, and indigenous electric transportation.
From Cricket Fields to Corporate Corridors
Rohit Pandit’s journey is a tale of talent, tenacity, and transformation. A national-level cricketer representing the MPCA in his early years, Pandit combined athletic discipline with academic excellence. He earned a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and a postgraduate degree in Financial Management from D.A.V.V. University, Indore. His early professional career saw him thrive as an Equity Research Analyst at IIIR PLC, UK, before transitioning into entrepreneurship and social impact in East Africa, where he collaborated with governments to build sustainable housing and mining projects.
Transforming Central India: Leadership at People’s Group
In 2015, Pandit joined the People’s Group—one of Central India’s most diversified and impactful conglomerates—as Director of Finance and Planning. His acumen soon earned him the position of Managing Director in 2020, steering the Group into a phase of unprecedented growth across sectors:
Education
Spanning over 100 acres, People’s University comprises 16 premier institutions offering medical, dental, nursing, pharmacy, engineering, management, media, law, and biotechnology education. The campus has an annual intake of 250 MBBS, 104 medical PG/super-specialty, and 200 dental students, and around 7000 students in total making it one of the region’s top academic hubs.
Healthcare
People’s Group operates eight world-class hospitals with 1,600 beds, serving over 2,500 OPD and 1000 IPD patients daily. The Centre for Scientific Research and Development (CSRD) is at the forefront of translational research to develop innovative treatments for complex diseases.
Media
The Group owns “People’s Samachar,” a leading Hindi daily published in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior. Known for journalistic integrity, it plays a vital role in shaping public discourse across Madhya Pradesh.
Paper Mill
Pandit revived Aashirwad Paper & Pulp Mill—Central India’s only operational paper mill—turning it profitable in its first year.
Housing
A 1,210-unit affordable housing project, catalyzing urban development and job creation.
People’s World
An ambitious retail-entertainment project combining malls, hypermarkets, amusement parks, and a star hotel, People’s World is set to redefine consumer experiences in the region.
Building the Foundation: Smart EV Charging Networks with Klickwatt (2022)
Rohit Pandit recognized early that India’s EV revolution would stall without reliable charging infrastructure. In 2022, he founded Klickwatt, a pioneering EV charging solutions provider that leverages AI-driven efficiency and scalability to support large electric fleets.
Key Milestones:
1. Mira Bhayandar & Ulhasnagar E-Bus Depots
2. Charging Hubs for Ultratech Cement
3. Industry-Leading Efficiency
Scaling Up: Klickgo Mobility & India’s Electric Fleet Revolution (2024)
With charging infrastructure in place, Pandit took the next bold step—launching Klickgo Mobility Private Limited in 2024, a company dedicated to manufacturing and operating electric buses and trucks.
Transformative Initiatives:
1. 10,000 E-Buses & E-Trucks for Nationwide Deployment
2. Strategic Manufacturing
India’s electric vehicle (EV) revolution is at a critical juncture. While demand for sustainable transport surges, the supply of locally manufactured e-buses and e-trucks remains alarmingly low—a gap that threatens to slow the nation’s green transition. Enter Mr. Rohit Pandit, the visionary behind Klickgo Mobility, who is looking to tackle this imbalance head-on by vertically integrating EV manufacturing into his sustainable mobility ecosystem.
3. The Supply-Demand Crisis in India’s EV Market- Soaring Demand, Limited Supply
Why Manufacturing is the Missing Link
Most EV players focus on charging infrastructure or fleet operations, but Pandit identified a critical flaw: without scalable, homegrown manufacturing, India’s EV ambitions will remain dependent on foreign suppliers and slow-moving supply chains.
Klickgo Mobility: The Game-Changing Vertical Integration
1. Domestic Manufacturing for Self-Reliance
Pandit’s Klickgo Mobility isn’t just deploying EVs but building them from the ground up:
2. Synergy with Klickwatt’s Charging Network
Unlike competitors, Klickgo’s EVs will be optimized for Klickwatt’s charging hubs, ensuring:
3. Solar-Powered Manufacturing (The Next Frontier)
Pandit’s backward integration extends to energy:
The Ultimate Sustainability Play: Solar-Powered EV Ecosystem
Pandit’s vision extends beyond EVs—he is closing the loop with renewable energy
The Ripple Effect: How Pandit’s Model Transforms the Industry
1. Reducing Dependency on Imports
2. Cost Efficiency for Fleet Operators
3. Job Creation & Skill Development
The Road Ahead: A Blueprint for India's EV Dominance
Solar-Powered Mobility Ecosystem
The Klick Group will achieve complete energy independence through:
Transformational Economic Impact
This revolution will:
Environmental Leadership
Pandit's initiatives will:
The 2030 Vision
Looking ahead, the Klick Group will:
Unlocking Carbon Credit Potential
Klickgo Mobility’s green initiative, combining 10,000 electric vehicles and 1 GW of solar power, will significantly reduce carbon emissions. Each EV saves about 4.6 metric tons of CO₂ annually, totaling 46,000 tons. The solar plants will generate 1.5 billion kWh of clean energy per year, cutting an additional 1.3 million metric tons of CO₂. Altogether, these efforts will save over 1.35 million tons of CO₂ annually. This substantial reduction makes the company eligible for valuable carbon credits. The initiative supports India’s Net Zero goals while creating a new ESG-aligned revenue stream.
Conclusion: Building Tomorrow's Mobility Today
Rohit Pandit isn't just preparing for the future—he's actively constructing it. His vertically integrated "Make-Operate-Power" model will transform India from an EV importer to a global export hub for sustainable mobility solutions. As the nation accelerates toward its 2070 Net Zero target, Pandit's vision will ensure India doesn't just participate in the green revolution—it will lead it.
