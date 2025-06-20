Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
30 Indian Minds Leading the AI Revolution
  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Brand Connect
  4. Accelerating India's electric revolution: Rohit Pandit's end-to-end mobility solution

Accelerating India's electric revolution: Rohit Pandit's end-to-end mobility solution

People's Group is pioneering an end-to-end ecosystem for clean, efficient, and indigenous electric transportation

BRAND CONNECT | PAID POST
Published: Jun 20, 2025 09:30:14 AM IST
Updated: Jun 20, 2025 09:30:49 AM IST

As the global fight against climate change intensifies, India finds itself at the cusp of a transformative green revolution—one led by a visionary determined to electrify the nation’s future. Mr. Rohit Pandit, a distinguished financial strategist turned sustainability champion, is reshaping the contours of India’s mobility, infrastructure, and clean energy sectors. With groundbreaking ventures such as Klickwatt and Klickgo Mobility Private Limited, and a dynamic leadership role at the People’s Group, Pandit is pioneering an end-to-end ecosystem for clean, efficient, and indigenous electric transportation.

From Cricket Fields to Corporate Corridors

Rohit Pandit’s journey is a tale of talent, tenacity, and transformation. A national-level cricketer representing the MPCA in his early years, Pandit combined athletic discipline with academic excellence. He earned a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and a postgraduate degree in Financial Management from D.A.V.V. University, Indore. His early professional career saw him thrive as an Equity Research Analyst at IIIR PLC, UK, before transitioning into entrepreneurship and social impact in East Africa, where he collaborated with governments to build sustainable housing and mining projects.

Transforming Central India: Leadership at People’s Group

In 2015, Pandit joined the People’s Group—one of Central India’s most diversified and impactful conglomerates—as Director of Finance and Planning. His acumen soon earned him the position of Managing Director in 2020, steering the Group into a phase of unprecedented growth across sectors:

Read More

Education

Spanning over 100 acres, People’s University comprises 16 premier institutions offering medical, dental, nursing, pharmacy, engineering, management, media, law, and biotechnology education. The campus has an annual intake of 250 MBBS, 104 medical PG/super-specialty, and 200 dental students, and around 7000 students in total making it one of the region’s top academic hubs.

Healthcare

People’s Group operates eight world-class hospitals with 1,600 beds, serving over 2,500 OPD and 1000 IPD patients daily. The Centre for Scientific Research and Development (CSRD) is at the forefront of translational research to develop innovative treatments for complex diseases.

Media

The Group owns “People’s Samachar,” a leading Hindi daily published in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior. Known for journalistic integrity, it plays a vital role in shaping public discourse across Madhya Pradesh.

Paper Mill

Pandit revived Aashirwad Paper & Pulp Mill—Central India’s only operational paper mill—turning it profitable in its first year.

Housing

A 1,210-unit affordable housing project, catalyzing urban development and job creation.

People’s World

An ambitious retail-entertainment project combining malls, hypermarkets, amusement parks, and a star hotel, People’s World is set to redefine consumer experiences in the region.

Building the Foundation: Smart EV Charging Networks with Klickwatt (2022)

Rohit Pandit recognized early that India’s EV revolution would stall without reliable charging infrastructure. In 2022, he founded Klickwatt, a pioneering EV charging solutions provider that leverages AI-driven efficiency and scalability to support large electric fleets.

Key Milestones:

1. Mira Bhayandar & Ulhasnagar E-Bus Depots

  • These depots serve as model charging hubs for Maharashtra’s electric public transport.
  • Equipped with high-speed, smart chargers, they ensure minimal downtime for e-buses, maximizing fleet utilization.
  • The depots incorporate load-balancing technology, preventing grid overload during peak hours.

2. Charging Hubs for Ultratech Cement

  • Klickwatt is developing large-scale charging stations for Ultratech’s logistics fleet in Dhar, Dhule, and Julwaniya.
  • These hubs support heavy-duty e-trucks, enabling the cement industry—a major carbon emitter—to transition to clean freight mobility.

3. Industry-Leading Efficiency

  • With less than 40 chargers, we command an astounding 20 million annual unit consumption - outperforming industry benchmarks.

Scaling Up: Klickgo Mobility & India’s Electric Fleet Revolution (2024)

With charging infrastructure in place, Pandit took the next bold step—launching Klickgo Mobility Private Limited in 2024, a company dedicated to manufacturing and operating electric buses and trucks.

Transformative Initiatives:

1. 10,000 E-Buses & E-Trucks for Nationwide Deployment

  • Klickgo plans to roll out intercity and intracity electric buses, providing affordable, emission-free public transport.
  • The company’s e-trucks will cater to logistics giants, helping reduce India’s freight carbon footprint.
  • Routes will be optimized using AI-based fleet management, ensuring maximum efficiency.

2. Strategic Manufacturing

India’s electric vehicle (EV) revolution is at a critical juncture. While demand for sustainable transport surges, the supply of locally manufactured e-buses and e-trucks remains alarmingly low—a gap that threatens to slow the nation’s green transition. Enter Mr. Rohit Pandit, the visionary behind Klickgo Mobility, who is looking to tackle this imbalance head-on by vertically integrating EV manufacturing into his sustainable mobility ecosystem.

3. The Supply-Demand Crisis in India’s EV Market- Soaring Demand, Limited Supply

  • State transport corporations are aggressively transitioning to e-buses, but domestic manufacturers struggle to meet orders.
  • E-commerce and logistics giants seek electric trucks, yet rely heavily on costly imports or retrofitted diesel vehicles.
  • The ratio of demand to supply stands at an unsustainable 5:1 for commercial EVs, creating long waitlists and inflated prices.

Why Manufacturing is the Missing Link

Most EV players focus on charging infrastructure or fleet operations, but Pandit identified a critical flaw: without scalable, homegrown manufacturing, India’s EV ambitions will remain dependent on foreign suppliers and slow-moving supply chains.

Klickgo Mobility: The Game-Changing Vertical Integration

1. Domestic Manufacturing for Self-Reliance

Pandit’s Klickgo Mobility isn’t just deploying EVs but building them from the ground up:

  • Indigenous Design: Customized e-buses and e-trucks to be engineered for Indian roads, weather, and load conditions.
  • Battery Localization: Partnering with Indian battery tech firms to cut import costs by 35%.
  • Scale to Meet Demand: A 10,000-unit annual production capacity, addressing the supply crunch.
  • Government Collaborations for EV Manufacturing Expansion: Discussions are underway with various State Governments regarding land allocation and subsidy support for setting up EV manufacturing facilities.

2. Synergy with Klickwatt’s Charging Network

Unlike competitors, Klickgo’s EVs will be optimized for Klickwatt’s charging hubs, ensuring:

  • Faster charging with proprietary software integration.
  • Predictive maintenance to reduce downtime.
  • Seamless fleet management for operators.

3. Solar-Powered Manufacturing (The Next Frontier)

Pandit’s backward integration extends to energy:

  • Factory-run solar plants to power production lines.
  • Green manufacturing certifications, attracting ESG-focused investors.
  • Installation of solar plants with a combined capacity of 1 Gigawatt (GW) across various charging stations for captive solar energy consumption.

The Ultimate Sustainability Play: Solar-Powered EV Ecosystem

Pandit’s vision extends beyond EVs—he is closing the loop with renewable energy

The Ripple Effect: How Pandit’s Model Transforms the Industry

1. Reducing Dependency on Imports

  • China currently supplies ~60% of India’s EV components.
  • Klickgo’s Made-in-India push aligns with Atmanirbhar Bharat, slashing foreign reliance.

2. Cost Efficiency for Fleet Operators

  • Local production will cut vehicle costs by 20-25%, making EVs viable for MSMEs.
  • Battery leasing models will further reduce upfront investment.

3. Job Creation & Skill Development

  • 5,000+ direct jobs in manufacturing, R&D, and maintenance.
  • Training programs for EV technicians, addressing India’s skill gap.

The Road Ahead: A Blueprint for India's EV Dominance

Solar-Powered Mobility Ecosystem

The Klick Group will achieve complete energy independence through:

  • 100% solar-powered charging stations across all major highways and depots by 2027
  • Planning to develop a 1.00 GW solar park to power the entire EV ecosystem
  • AI-optimized battery storage systems that will ensure uninterrupted clean energy supply
  • A 60% reduction in grid dependence for all EV operations by 2028

Transformational Economic Impact

This revolution will:

  • Slash fleet operating costs by 40-50% compared to diesel vehicles
  • Save India $5-7 billion annually in reduced oil imports by 2030
  • Create 50,000+ green jobs across manufacturing, tech, and renewable energy sectors

Environmental Leadership

Pandit's initiatives will:

  • Prevent 1.35 million tons of CO2 emissions annually by 2030
  • Inspire 15+ state governments to adopt Klickgo's depot and charging models
  • Position India as the world's third-largest EV producer by 2035

The 2030 Vision

Looking ahead, the Klick Group will:

  • Invest $3 billion to build Asia's largest integrated EV ecosystem
  • Install 5,000 solar-powered charging hubs nationwide
  • Commission India's first hydrogen-EV corridor between Delhi and Mumbai
  • Launch a next-gen EV manufacturing campus with 10 GWh battery production capacity

Unlocking Carbon Credit Potential

Klickgo Mobility’s green initiative, combining 10,000 electric vehicles and 1 GW of solar power, will significantly reduce carbon emissions. Each EV saves about 4.6 metric tons of CO₂ annually, totaling 46,000 tons. The solar plants will generate 1.5 billion kWh of clean energy per year, cutting an additional 1.3 million metric tons of CO₂. Altogether, these efforts will save over 1.35 million tons of CO₂ annually. This substantial reduction makes the company eligible for valuable carbon credits. The initiative supports India’s Net Zero goals while creating a new ESG-aligned revenue stream.

Conclusion: Building Tomorrow's Mobility Today

Rohit Pandit isn't just preparing for the future—he's actively constructing it. His vertically integrated "Make-Operate-Power" model will transform India from an EV importer to a global export hub for sustainable mobility solutions. As the nation accelerates toward its 2070 Net Zero target, Pandit's vision will ensure India doesn't just participate in the green revolution—it will lead it.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

What drives corporate activism?
Airbus scores orders, Boeing deals with crash fallout at Paris Air Show
X