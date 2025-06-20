Accelerating India's electric revolution: Rohit Pandit's end-to-end mobility solution

As the global fight against climate change intensifies, India finds itself at the cusp of a transformative green revolution—one led by a visionary determined to electrify the nation’s future. Mr. Rohit Pandit, a distinguished financial strategist turned sustainability champion, is reshaping the contours of India’s mobility, infrastructure, and clean energy sectors. With groundbreaking ventures such as Klickwatt and Klickgo Mobility Private Limited, and a dynamic leadership role at the People’s Group, Pandit is pioneering an end-to-end ecosystem for clean, efficient, and indigenous electric transportation.

From Cricket Fields to Corporate Corridors

Rohit Pandit’s journey is a tale of talent, tenacity, and transformation. A national-level cricketer representing the MPCA in his early years, Pandit combined athletic discipline with academic excellence. He earned a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and a postgraduate degree in Financial Management from D.A.V.V. University, Indore. His early professional career saw him thrive as an Equity Research Analyst at IIIR PLC, UK, before transitioning into entrepreneurship and social impact in East Africa, where he collaborated with governments to build sustainable housing and mining projects.

Transforming Central India: Leadership at People’s Group

In 2015, Pandit joined the People’s Group—one of Central India’s most diversified and impactful conglomerates—as Director of Finance and Planning. His acumen soon earned him the position of Managing Director in 2020, steering the Group into a phase of unprecedented growth across sectors: