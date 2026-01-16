For decades, global investors used a strategy known as “treaty shopping”. They set up entities in jurisdictions like Mauritius or Singapore, where India had favourable tax treaties that allowed them to avoid paying capital gains tax on their investments in India. This became a widely‑used strategy: Invest through a tax haven, exit through that same jurisdiction, and legally pay zero capital gains tax in India.
But things are about to change drastically now.
Tiger Global sold its stake in Flipkart to Walmart for $1.6 billion, arguing that it owed India nothing because the shares were held through a Mauritius‑based entity and were acquired before April 1, 2017—the cutoff date after which India amended the tax treaty to allow taxation of capital gains. However, Indian tax authorities disputed this, arguing the Mauritius companies were mere conduits and raised a tax demand of Rs 14,500 crore (about $1.7 billion) in earlier proceedings.
On 15 January 2026, the Supreme Court of India ruled against Tiger Global, holding that the US investment firm must pay capital gains tax on its 2018 Flipkart stake sale to Walmart. The court said the transaction amounted to impermissible tax avoidance, overturning the earlier relief granted by the Delhi High Court. The landmark ruling signals a fundamental shift in how India views—and will now police—treaty‑based tax structuring with an emphasis on substance over form.
"The Court clarified that GAAR can apply to any arrangement where a ‘tax benefit’ is claimed on or after April 1, 2017, making both the investment cut-off date and the longevity of the structure irrelevant if it lacks commercial substance,” says Amit Baid, head to tax, BTG Advaya, a disputes and transactional law firm. “The ruling has serious implications for private equity funds, hedge funds and FPIs using Mauritius and Singapore-based structures, including for pre-2017 investments. While it does not automatically reopen closed cases, it significantly strengthens the tax department’s hand in reassessment proceedings where permitted by law."
Under Section 112A of the Income‑tax Act, long‑term capital gains (LTCG) on listed equity shares (including shares sold via an Offer for Sale (OFS) in an IPO when conditions are met, and on‑market bulk deals after listing) are taxable in India at a concessional rate (raised to 12.5 percent on gains above the threshold from 23 July 2024, plus surcharge and cess). That means offshore investors can no longer assume automatic exemptions at exit; withholding/TDS and substance checks are now very real parts of the playbook.
With this judgment, several major cross‑border deals structured through Mauritius or Singapore—especially those relying on pre‑2017 “grandfathered” protections—may now face heightened scrutiny. Forbes India takes a look at some of the deals and firms now potentially at risk:
Imminent IPOs:
Offshore investors selling in these IPOs may now have to pay capital gains tax in India.
Shadowfax (Jan 20–22, 2026)
Shadowfax, a logistics startup backed by Flipkart and several offshore investors, is launching a Rs 1,907 crore IPO (Rs 1,000 crore fresh issue + Rs 907 crore Offer for Sale). The OFS includes shares sold by Flipkart Internet and Eight Roads Investments Mauritius, among others. Since some sellers are using offshore structures, they may now face withholding tax and stricter checks on whether their Mauritius/Singapore vehicles have real substance.
PhonePe (2026)
PhonePe became a public limited company in April 2025 and had already shifted its legal home from Singapore to India in 2022 through a reverse flip. Even though it is now an Indian entity, regulators can still look back at its Singapore years to check whether its offshore structure had real business operations—or whether it was mainly used to avoid taxes. PhonePe's major shareholders include Walmart, General Atlantic, Microsoft, Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital, and TVS Capital, among others—but which ones used offshore entities is not publicly available.
Zepto (targeting mid‑2026)
Zepto has received shareholder approval to turn into a public company and, according to reports, filed confidential IPO papers with SEBI in December 2025 for a planned 2026 listing. When early investors eventually sell shares, those who invested through Mauritius or Singapore may have to prove that their offshore entities had genuine business activity, not just paperwork—otherwise, their gains may be taxed in India. Zepto’s early investors include funds like Nexus, Lightspeed, and General Catalyst.
Massive Private Stakes
Any future sale of these large, long‑held shares could become taxable in India—even if the investors thought they were “grandfathered” or treaty‑protected.
SoftBank/Temasek & Lenskart
Lenskart’s IPO filings show that SoftBank (SVF II Lightbulb, Cayman) and Temasek’s MacRitchie Investments (Singapore) both planned to sell shares through the OFS. Because these stakes are held through offshore entities, any profits from selling Indian shares are now more likely to be taxed in India under the Supreme Court ruling.
Temasek & PB Fintech
Temasek fully exited PB Fintech (Policybazaar) in Feb 2024 via its Mauritius subsidiary, Claymore Investments. That’s exactly the kind of offshore setup the Supreme Court has now questioned in the Tiger Global ruling. So, any future investor using a similar Mauritius route to sell Indian shares should expect India to tax those gains at the source.
Peak XV, Accel, Lightspeed
Funds like Peak XV, Accel, and Lightspeed often invested in Indian startups through Mauritius or Singapore entities. Now, after the Supreme Court ruling, any big share sales they make through these offshore structures are more likely to face Indian capital gains tax, because such arrangements can be seen as tax‑avoidance setups.
First Published: Jan 16, 2026, 16:55Subscribe Now