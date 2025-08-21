Online gaming: Revenues slowed even before threat of govt ban

Even before the government passed the draft Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill to ban real money games in the country, high GST rates had already slowed down online gaming revenues. Gaming startups were also seeing a decline in their funding after the pandemic bump.

Real money gaming revenues, which make up almost 80 percent of the online gaming space, jumped 19.5 percent from Rs16,000 crore in 2022 to Rs19,000 crore in 2023. The following year, higher GST rates and TDS on earning played spoilsport as a 28 percent GST on online gaming came into effect in October 2023.

Subsequently, revenues dipped by 6 percent to Rs17,900 crore, according to data from a FICCI-EY report on media and entertainment titled “Shape the Future”. The report points out that revenues slowed down “due to the impact of the GST make-good that transaction-based gaming companies absorbed into their margins”.

Consequently, online gaming, as a whole, saw a slowdown in earnings. Though the sector’s revenues increased by 20 percent to about Rs24,000 crore in 2023, they remained almost flat in 2024.

But esports has seen a marginal increase in revenue from Rs 4000 crore in 2022 to over Rs 5000 crore in 2024.