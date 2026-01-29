Why-conflict-of-interest-rules-at-sebi-are-under-scrutiny

For much of the past decade, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has positioned itself as a more assertive regulator—tightening disclosure norms, accelerating settlement cycles and stepping up enforcement against market misconduct. Yet, even as governance standards for listed companies and intermediaries rose, questions about conflict of interest at the very top of the regulator quietly gathered force.

Those questions came into sharper focus during the tenure of Madhabi Puri Buch, first as a whole-time member and later as Sebi chairperson. What initially appeared to be a debate around individual disclosures has since evolved into a broader institutional concern: Should Sebi’s senior-most officials be subject to clearer, more transparent conflict-of-interest rules—similar to those applied to the entities they regulate?

What triggered the controversy

At the core of the debate lies an asymmetry. While Sebi’s employees operate under strict service rules—limits on investments, mandatory disclosures and trading restrictions—the chairman and whole-time members have historically been governed by a lighter, largely confidential disclosure framework.

During and after Buch’s tenure, allegations surfaced in the public domain—most prominently through an international short-seller’s report—raising questions about potential overlaps between personal financial interests of senior officials and areas under regulatory scrutiny. These included offshore investments, past business interests, and advisory or consulting roles linked to close family members.

Scrutiny also extended to the professional engagements of Dhaval Buch, Madhabi Puri Buch’s husband, whose consulting and advisory work with global firms led critics to argue that—even if disclosed—such relationships highlighted the limits of Sebi’s existing framework in addressing indirect or relational conflicts of interest.

