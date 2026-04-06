As IndiGo struggled with pilot-rest rules in December, leading to the cancellation of thousands of flights, International Air Transport Association (IATA) chief Willie Walsh called the norms overtly restrictive, even as he acknowledged their importance. Come August, the 64-year-old Irish aviation veteran will have to make them work as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the airline.
Walsh’s move to IndiGo will mark a shift from his role as an outspoken industry advocate to an executive navigating the constraints of a cost-focused carrier, a terrain he knows well. As IATA chief, he had been critical of India’s taxation rules and delays in granting bilateral flying rights. He will now have to work under the same rules.
The transition is already visible in his tone. In a statement after his announcement as the next IndiGo CEO, Walsh said: “The aviation landscape is evolving rapidly, and IndiGo is extremely well-positioned to be at the forefront of this change.”
This is a more measured and formal remark that’s in sharp contrast to his recent comment about the sector’s near-term outlook. In an interview with CNN last month, Walsh was blunt when asked whether supply chain pressures in aviation would ease. “No,” he said. “I don’t see them getting worse, but quite honestly, at this point in time we don’t see a path to significant improvements in 2026 and maybe not even in 2027.”
Investors, however, feel that Walsh is well-suited for the task, with the airline’s shares rising nearly 8 percent the day after the announcement, even as aviation turbine fuel prices moved higher. Benchmark indices the Sensex and Nifty rose only about 2 percent.
Walsh is expected to take charge “no later than 3 August”, according to an IndiGo statement. His IATA tenure ends on 31 July.
Walsh has spent over four decades in the industry, starting out as a pilot and moving into roles that have largely involved turning things around.
Beginning as a cadet pilot at Aer Lingus in 1979, Walsh rose to become CEO of the Irish carrier in 2001. There, he overhauled the airline’s operating model along low-cost lines and drove deep cost cuts, earning the nickname “Slasher Walsh”.
He was appointed CEO of British Airways in 2005, leading the carrier through the 2008-09 global financial crisis and overseeing its merger with Iberia to form International Airlines Group. He was CEO of IAG from its inception until September 2020.
Ashish Chhawchharia, partner and aviation industry leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, tells Forbes India that Walsh’s appointment signals a “decisive shift”.
“Walsh signals growth for IndiGo and a decisive shift in strategy. His leadership reassures investors that IndiGo will tighten efficiency, restore reliability, and accelerate international expansion. The stock’s surge reflects confidence not just in Walsh’s reputation, but in IndiGo’s ability to evolve from a domestic low-cost giant into a disciplined, globally competitive airline under his leadership.”
The emphasis on discipline and Walsh’s pilot-like focus may be exactly what the airline needs.
First Published: Apr 06, 2026, 12:25Subscribe Now