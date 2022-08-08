Photo of the day: A champion forever

Pusarla Venkata Sindhu of Team India celebrates with Coach, Park Tae-sang, following victory over Michelle Li of Team Canada during the Badminton Women's Singles Gold Medal Match on day eleven of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena on August 08, 2022.

Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

