Photo of the Day: Audacity of victory

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 6, 2021 08:18:59 AM IST
Updated: Mar 5, 2021 06:55:39 PM IST

rishabh pant_bgRishabh Pant of India celebrates reaching his century during Day Two of the 4th Test Match between India and England at Sardar Patel Stadium on March 05, 2021 in Ahmedabad, India.

Image: Surjeet Yadav/ Getty Images

