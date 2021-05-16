  1. Home
Photo of the day: Bracing for a storm

By Forbes India
Published: May 16, 2021 06:02:33 PM IST
Updated: May 16, 2021 06:06:12 PM IST


Fishermen are seen next to boats being moored at a fishing village off the city coast in the wake of the impending cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, on May 16, 2021. Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP

