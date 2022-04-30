Goods trains loaded with coal at a railway station in Singrauli in India's Madhya Pradesh. Passenger trains are being cancelled to rush coal rakes to power plants across the country as low supplies have set off blackouts. Demand for electricity has spiked due to an unusually early, record shattering heatwave. April 30, 2022.
