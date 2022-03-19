Drenched in colour, revellers celebrate Holi, the Festival of Colours, at Shivaji Park, Dadar on March 18, 2022 in Mumbai, India. The revelry to welcome spring was celebrated with much fanfare across the country, following muted festivities over the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
