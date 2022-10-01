Photo of the day: In search of water

TAITA-TAVETA, KENYA - SEPTEMBER 30: A giraffe at Tsavo National Park amid drought near the town of Voi in the Taita-Taveta County of Kenya on September 30, 2022. As drought continues to take a toll on livestock and people in East Africa, wildlife in Kenya is dying in large numbers in many protected parks across the country. Carcasses of dead buffaloes, zebras, giraffes, elephants, and other animals litter the parks attracting scavengers such as vultures and hyenas. 109 elephants have been recorded dead in the Tsavo National Park, Kenyaâs largest, over the past year.
Image: Andrew Wasike/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
