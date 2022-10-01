India@75: A nation in the making
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: In search of water

Photo of the day: In search of water

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 1, 2022 02:07:12 PM IST

Photo of the day: In search of waterTAITA-TAVETA, KENYA - SEPTEMBER 30: A giraffe at Tsavo National Park amid drought near the town of Voi in the Taita-Taveta County of Kenya on September 30, 2022. As drought continues to take a toll on livestock and people in East Africa, wildlife in Kenya is dying in large numbers in many protected parks across the country. Carcasses of dead buffaloes, zebras, giraffes, elephants, and other animals litter the parks attracting scavengers such as vultures and hyenas. 109 elephants have been recorded dead in the Tsavo National Park, Kenyaâs largest, over the past year. Image: Andrew Wasike/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Mercedes-AMG EQS53 review — This is the all-new EQS53 4Matic+, and it's a bit of a maniac