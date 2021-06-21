  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the day: International Yoga Day 2021

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 21, 2021 12:56:30 PM IST
Updated: Jun 21, 2021 01:04:46 PM IST

People take part in a yoga session at the Kanheri Caves on the outskirts of Mumbai on June 21, 2021, to mark International Yoga Day.

Image: Photo by Indranil Mukherjee/AFP 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
How entrepreneurs can find the right problem to solve