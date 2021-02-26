  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Park and play

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 26, 2021 11:32:04 AM IST
Updated: Feb 26, 2021 11:42:32 AM IST

gst bandh_rtx9t0gw_bgA man sits in the toolbox of his parked truck at a terminal during a nationwide strike to protest against rising fuel prices and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rules, in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2021.

Image: Niharika Kulkarni/ REUTERS

