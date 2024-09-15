Photo of the day: The rhythms of tradition

Mentors and Mavens All Stories
By Forbes India
Published: Sep 15, 2024 11:31:45 AM IST
Updated: Sep 15, 2024 11:58:55 AM IST

A dancer performs Cham dance during the 'Thimphu Tshechu' festival at Tashichho Dzong Buddhist monastery, in Thimphu on September 14, 2024. Image: Upasana Dahal/AFP
