Photo of the Day: Vaccine shortage

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 9, 2021 11:28:02 AM IST
Updated: Apr 9, 2021 11:45:07 AM IST

vaccination_mumbai_bgPeople walk past a banner announcing the temporary closure of vaccination centre due to shortage of vaccine supplies, at Fortis hospital in Mumbai on April 8, 2021 amidst the rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases.

Image: AFP

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

