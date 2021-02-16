  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Wildlife back to business

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 16, 2021 02:33:46 PM IST
Updated: Feb 16, 2021 03:06:50 PM IST

 

pod_tiger_rtx9b668-bgA tiger swims inside an enclosure at a zoo, after it reopened for the first time after the COVID-19 outbreak, in Mumbai, India, February, 15, 2021. 
Image: Francis Mascarenhas/ REUTERS

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

