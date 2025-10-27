Advertisement
Photo of the day: Direct flights to China resume
Passengers of the first direct flight between India and China in five years touched down on October 27, after Asia's giants lifted a long-term air travel suspension as they cautiously rebuild relation
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 16:51 IST1 min
Image: Peter Catterall / AFP
First Published: Oct 27, 2025, 17:15
