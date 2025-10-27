Advertisement

Photo of the day: Direct flights to China resume

Passengers of the first direct flight between India and China in five years touched down on October 27, after Asia's giants lifted a long-term air travel suspension as they cautiously rebuild relation

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 16:51 IST1 min
Passengers queue to check-in for a direct flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata at the international airport in Guangzhou on October 27, 2025. Passengers of the first direct flight between India and China in five years touched down on October 27, after Asia's giants lifted a long-term air travel suspension as they cautiously rebuild relations.
Passengers queue to check-in for a direct flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata at the international airport in Guangzhou on October 27, 2025. Passengers of the first direct flight between India and China in five years touched down on October 27, after Asia's giants lifted a long-term air travel suspension as they cautiously rebuild relations.
Image: Peter Catterall / AFP

First Published: Oct 27, 2025, 17:15

Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News