Schools, cinemas, swimming pools: Find out what unlock 5.0 means for you

State governments can decide on a phased reopening of schools and colleges, while theatres and multiplexes can operate at 50% capacity. See the Unlock 5.0 guidelines here

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 1, 2020 10:58:50 AM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

