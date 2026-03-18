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FOAID 2025 recap | India’s best architecture and design conference and exhibitio

FOAID 2025: The forum powering India’s architecture and design momentum

By Brand Connect
Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 14:50 IST2 min
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FOAID 2025 wasn’t simply a design festival. Across its New Delhi and Mumbai editions, it played out like a live case study of how India’s built environment is evolving—faster, bolder, and with a growing sense of global relevance.

At a time when real estate, infrastructure, hospitality, retail, and public projects are redefining the country’s urban narrative, FOAID emerged as a high-energy convergence of the people shaping that future: leading architects and interior designers, emerging studios, material innovators, manufacturers, and decision-makers building at scale. The atmosphere wasn’t just “creative”—it was directional. You could feel the industry moving.

A festival designed for momentum, not just inspiration

From packed conference halls to immersive pavilions and large-format installations, the festival experience was crafted to do more than showcase design. It created a setting where ideas translated into real conversations—about practice, materials, systems, and what it takes to build future-ready cities. Every touchpoint carried the message: design is no longer an aesthetic layer; it’s a strategic lever.

Design Manthan: The industry’s sharpest conversations, on one stage

At the core, Design Manthan became the thinking engine of FOAID. Not in a “talking-about-design” way, but in a way that reflected what the profession is actually negotiating today—new typologies, climate accountability, changing client expectations, faster project cycles, and the constant push to innovate without losing craft. The sessions brought together strong perspectives and real insights, setting the tone for a festival that was as rigorous as it was inspiring.

Design Arena: Where Materials Meet Market Demand

If Design Manthan shaped the narrative, Design Arena activated it. As the discovery hub, it placed product innovation in direct dialogue with the professionals shaping projects on the ground. It wasn’t about passive browsing—it was about solutions, new launches, specification conversations, and practical exposure to materials and systems that are influencing contemporary design outcomes.

Build India Vision: Expanding the conversation to infrastructure and innovation

Adding another layer to the FOAID universe, Build India Vision (BIV) strengthened the larger story—bringing infrastructure, innovation, and future-building conversations into the same ecosystem. Together, FOAID, Design Manthan, Design Arena, and BIV didn’t just reflect the industry; they helped move it forward, by creating a shared platform where design and development speak to each other in real time.

More than a season — FOAID captured a movement

FOAID Delhi and Mumbai didn’t feel like two editions of an event; they felt like chapters of a larger shift. A movement where design culture meets business reality, where creativity is paired with credibility, and where the built environment becomes a national conversation—not a niche one.

If you missed the energy, the scale, and the momentum, the FOAID 2025 aftermovie is your front-row access to the experience—where design doesn’t just look like the future, it feels like it.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

First Published: Mar 18, 2026, 14:52

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