FOAID 2025 wasn’t simply a design festival. Across its New Delhi and Mumbai editions, it played out like a live case study of how India’s built environment is evolving—faster, bolder, and with a growing sense of global relevance.

At a time when real estate, infrastructure, hospitality, retail, and public projects are redefining the country’s urban narrative, FOAID emerged as a high-energy convergence of the people shaping that future: leading architects and interior designers, emerging studios, material innovators, manufacturers, and decision-makers building at scale. The atmosphere wasn’t just “creative”—it was directional. You could feel the industry moving.

A festival designed for momentum, not just inspiration

From packed conference halls to immersive pavilions and large-format installations, the festival experience was crafted to do more than showcase design. It created a setting where ideas translated into real conversations—about practice, materials, systems, and what it takes to build future-ready cities. Every touchpoint carried the message: design is no longer an aesthetic layer; it’s a strategic lever.

Design Manthan: The industry’s sharpest conversations, on one stage

At the core, Design Manthan became the thinking engine of FOAID. Not in a “talking-about-design” way, but in a way that reflected what the profession is actually negotiating today—new typologies, climate accountability, changing client expectations, faster project cycles, and the constant push to innovate without losing craft. The sessions brought together strong perspectives and real insights, setting the tone for a festival that was as rigorous as it was inspiring.

Design Arena: Where Materials Meet Market Demand

If Design Manthan shaped the narrative, Design Arena activated it. As the discovery hub, it placed product innovation in direct dialogue with the professionals shaping projects on the ground. It wasn’t about passive browsing—it was about solutions, new launches, specification conversations, and practical exposure to materials and systems that are influencing contemporary design outcomes.

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