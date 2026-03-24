From UK to India: The hidden risk of doing nothing with your pension

When Noble Yuvaraj founded QROPS Direct in 2009, most returning Indian professionals had never heard the word QROPS. Fifteen years and over 1,000 transfers later, he has built one of India's most respected specialist practices in cross-border retirement planning. We spoke to him about the mistakes NRIs make, the opportunity the current market presents, and what a £200,000 pension can actually mean for retirement in India.

You started QROPS Direct in 2009. What gap did you see?

The gap was awareness before it was advisory. Thousands of Indian professionals were returning home IT leaders, doctors, finance executives and almost none of them had a clear answer to one question: What do I do with my UK pension now that I'm back?

Most didn't even know that transferring a UK pension to India was possible, or that a regulatory framework called QROPS existed to facilitate it compliantly. I saw an opportunity to build a practice focused entirely on this niche anchored in compliance and built around the client's retirement goals, not any single product. Fifteen years and over ₹250 crore in transfers later, I believe we made the right call.

Noble Yuvaraj is the Founder of QROPS Direct (qropsdirect.in)

What does the QROPS framework actually mean in simple terms?

QROPS stands for Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme. It is a framework created by HMRC the UK’s tax authority that allows individuals with UK pension to move those savings to an approved pension scheme in another country, without incurring penalties.

India has HMRC-approved QROPS schemes. When a transfer is executed correctly, the pension moves from the UK to an Indian scheme compliantly

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