From UK to India: The hidden risk of doing nothing with your pension

When Noble Yuvaraj founded QROPS Direct in 2009, most returning Indian professionals had never heard the word QROPS. Fifteen years and over 1,000 transfers later, he has built one of India's most respected specialist practices in cross-border retirement planning. We spoke to him about the mistakes NRIs make, the opportunity the current market presents, and what a £200,000 pension can actually mean for retirement in India.
You started QROPS Direct in 2009. What gap did you see?
The gap was awareness before it was advisory. Thousands of Indian professionals were returning home IT leaders, doctors, finance executives and almost none of them had a clear answer to one question: What do I do with my UK pension now that I'm back?
Most didn't even know that transferring a UK pension to India was possible, or that a regulatory framework called QROPS existed to facilitate it compliantly. I saw an opportunity to build a practice focused entirely on this niche anchored in compliance and built around the client's retirement goals, not any single product. Fifteen years and over ₹250 crore in transfers later, I believe we made the right call.
Noble Yuvaraj is the Founder of QROPS Direct (qropsdirect.in)
What does the QROPS framework actually mean in simple terms?
QROPS stands for Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme. It is a framework created by HMRC the UK’s tax authority that allows individuals with UK pension to move those savings to an approved pension scheme in another country, without incurring penalties.
India has HMRC-approved QROPS schemes. When a transfer is executed correctly, the pension moves from the UK to an Indian scheme compliantly
The key word is “compliant.” HMRC’s list of approved QROPS schemes changes, and not every scheme that claims recognised is actually compliant. This is one of the central reasons why working with a specialist QROPS advisor rather than going direct is so important.
What are the most common mistakes returning Indians make with their UK pensions?
The first biggest mistake is inaction. Most returning Indians leave their pension sitting in the UK indefinitely assuming it's too complicated to move, or that they'll deal with it later. Later rarely comes. In the meantime, they lose market growth, miss higher annuity opportunities, and carry unnecessary inheritance taxes.
The second mistake is treating the transfer as a transaction rather than the beginning of a retirement strategy. Moving the money is only the first step. What matters equally is how that corpus is structured once it arrives in India the allocation between equity and debt, how annuity income is designed between self & spouse, how the overall plan comes together.
The third mistake is approaching it without specialist advice. QROPS is a regulated, compliance-heavy process. HMRC has specific requirements, and errors can result in penalties. This is not a process to navigate through a generalist advisor or a direct online channel.
Why is now a particularly good moment to consider a transfer?
Several factors are aligning at once, which is rare. The pound remains strong against the rupee a UK pension converted today yields a meaningfully higher rupee corpus than it would have a few years ago. Indian equity markets have corrected from earlier highs, so capital deployed now enters at more reasonable valuations. And annuity rates in India are substantially higher than those available in the UK for someone planning guaranteed lifetime income, that differential is significant.
India is one of the world's fastest-growing large economies. For a returning Indian with a 15 to 25-year retirement horizon, having capital deployed here in a market you understand, in a currency you live in simply makes more sense than keeping it in a slow-growth economy you've left behind.
What has 15 years in this niche taught you about your clients?
When a client comes to us with a pension they've held in the UK for ten years, unsure of what to do, there is always an undercurrent of anxiety. The money is large, the process feels foreign, the stakes are high. What we do, at its best, is replace that anxiety with clarity.
Your advice to someone sitting on a £200,000 UK pension right now?
Don't assume it's too late, too complicated, or too small to matter. India is the world's fastest-growing major economy, annuity rates here are significantly higher than in the UK, and unlike Britain, India has no inheritance tax. For a returning Indian with a UK pension, there has never been a better moment to bring it home.
Noble Yuvaraj is the Founder of QROPS Direct (qropsdirect.in), India's specialist UK pension transfer advisory firm.
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First Published: Mar 24, 2026, 19:39Subscribe Now
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