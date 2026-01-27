Cities like Mumbai teach you a simple lesson: nature rarely arrives on schedule. Yet the places where we work and live still depend on the cognitive calm, sensory richness and human scale that only nature provides. The real opportunity for India is not in inventing new forms of architecture, but in folding nature into the tight, vertical, high-density fabric we already occupy in ways that are purposeful, sustainable and grounded in everyday use.

It’s within this context that Forbes India presents Interface Design Guild turns its attention to biophilic design - the art and science of reconnecting built spaces with nature to support sharper thinking, lower stress and greater wellbeing.

The shift from décor to design intelligence

Biophilia in India isn’t about filling rooms with plants. It begins much earlier with the structure of a space and the intentionality behind it.

Siddharth Aryamane, Architect at Concept Consilio, puts it simply: “Giving access to natural daylight… is step one in biophilia.”

In cities like Mumbai where space is a luxury, this mindset is powerful. By placing enclosed rooms inward and freeing the perimeter for light, designers build a foundation that allows nature to become part of the space; not an afterthought. Small architectural moves end up dictating how calm, restorative or cognitively sharp a space feels.

