In Indian cities, stress rarely announces itself. It settles in gradually; through noise, glare, crowding, and spaces that demand constant alertness without offering relief. For years, design responded by optimising efficiency: more seats, more openness, more movement. What it rarely asked was a more fundamental question - how does this space make someone feel, minute by minute, hour by hour?

That question now sits at the centre of design conversations.

As Forbes India presents Interface Design Guild, the focus turns to the psychology of space; an idea that recognises buildings not as static containers, but as active participants in human emotion, behaviour, and performance.

For Megha Verma, Design Director at Table Space, calm is not a visual style. It is a condition created through balance.

“Calmness isn’t just about softness,” she explains. “It’s about clarity, sensory harmony, and how instantly your body feels comfortable.”

