This Week in AI: Google’s AlphaGenome, India’s AI push, and AI consciousness

This week in AI, the spotlight widened—from models acting on our behalf in everyday commerce to machines probing the deepest layers of human biology and nations racing to lock down compute power. While consumer facing AI continued to blur the line between assistants and agents, regulators and ethicists grappled with real world fallout. At the same time, the industrial foundations of AI—from genomics research to sovereign infrastructure—came sharply into focus, underlining how the next phase of AI will be shaped as much by data, hardware and governance as by smarter models.

1. Google DeepMind’s AlphaGenome takes AI deeper into the biology stack

Google DeepMind unveiled AlphaGenome, a new AI model designed to decode the “dark matter” of the human genome—non coding DNA that regulates gene activity but does not produce proteins. The system can analyse DNA sequences up to one million base pairs long and predict how genetic changes may affect gene regulation, disease risk and biological function. While AlphaGenome is a research tool rather than a clinical product, it marks a major step in applying large scale AI to genomics. The launch underscores how frontier AI labs are increasingly positioning themselves not just as software companies, but as foundational players in scientific discovery and long term healthcare innovation.

2. Dell and Nvidia partner with NxtGen to build India’s largest AI factory

Dell Technologies and Nvidia announced a partnership with cloud and AI infrastructure provider NxtGen AI to build what they describe as India’s first and largest dedicated “AI factory”. The facility will deploy more than 4,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs, liquid cooled Dell servers and high performance networking to support large scale AI training and inference. Framed as sovereign infrastructure, the project aims to expand India’s national AI capacity for enterprises, startups, academia and government. The deal highlights a growing global trend: Countries are no longer just adopting AI models, but racing to control the compute, data locality and hardware stacks that determine who can build them at scale.

Also Read: What ChatGPT Health Signals for the future of health care

3. Swiggy brings real world commerce inside ChatGPT and Claude

Swiggy has enabled users to order food, shop on Instamart, and book tables via Dineout directly inside AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini. Using Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol, AI agents can now browse menus, compare items, apply discounts, place orders and track deliveries without users opening a standalone app. The move signals a significant shift in how Indian consumer internet platforms view AI: Not as a discovery or chatbot layer, but as a full transactional interface that could eventually rival traditional app based experiences.

Read More