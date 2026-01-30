This Week in AI: Google’s AlphaGenome, India’s AI push, and AI consciousness

This week in AI, the spotlight widened—from models acting on our behalf in everyday commerce to machines probing the deepest layers of human biology and nations racing to lock down compute power. While consumer facing AI continued to blur the line between assistants and agents, regulators and ethicists grappled with real world fallout. At the same time, the industrial foundations of AI—from genomics research to sovereign infrastructure—came sharply into focus, underlining how the next phase of AI will be shaped as much by data, hardware and governance as by smarter models.
1. Google DeepMind’s AlphaGenome takes AI deeper into the biology stack
Google DeepMind unveiled AlphaGenome, a new AI model designed to decode the “dark matter” of the human genome—non coding DNA that regulates gene activity but does not produce proteins. The system can analyse DNA sequences up to one million base pairs long and predict how genetic changes may affect gene regulation, disease risk and biological function. While AlphaGenome is a research tool rather than a clinical product, it marks a major step in applying large scale AI to genomics. The launch underscores how frontier AI labs are increasingly positioning themselves not just as software companies, but as foundational players in scientific discovery and long term healthcare innovation.
2. Dell and Nvidia partner with NxtGen to build India’s largest AI factory
Dell Technologies and Nvidia announced a partnership with cloud and AI infrastructure provider NxtGen AI to build what they describe as India’s first and largest dedicated “AI factory”. The facility will deploy more than 4,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs, liquid cooled Dell servers and high performance networking to support large scale AI training and inference. Framed as sovereign infrastructure, the project aims to expand India’s national AI capacity for enterprises, startups, academia and government. The deal highlights a growing global trend: Countries are no longer just adopting AI models, but racing to control the compute, data locality and hardware stacks that determine who can build them at scale.
3. Swiggy brings real world commerce inside ChatGPT and Claude
Swiggy has enabled users to order food, shop on Instamart, and book tables via Dineout directly inside AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini. Using Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol, AI agents can now browse menus, compare items, apply discounts, place orders and track deliveries without users opening a standalone app. The move signals a significant shift in how Indian consumer internet platforms view AI: Not as a discovery or chatbot layer, but as a full transactional interface that could eventually rival traditional app based experiences.
4. Anthropic rewrites Claude’s ‘Constitution’ and raises the question of AI consciousness
Anthropic released a sweeping new version of Claude’s internal ‘Constitution’, expanding it from a rule based safety framework into a detailed document on ethical reasoning and judgment. Notably, the revision explicitly acknowledges uncertainty about whether advanced AI systems could possess some form of moral status or consciousness. While Anthropic does not claim sentience, the document states that Claude’s psychological security and well being matter. The move places Anthropic apart from rivals by formally engaging with philosophical questions most AI labs prefer to sidestep, with implications for future AI governance.
5. Larry Ellison says big AI models are becoming commoditised
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison argued that today’s leading AI models are rapidly losing differentiation because they are trained on largely the same pool of public internet data. Speaking during Oracle’s earnings call, Ellison said this convergence is turning frontier models into commodities. According to him, the next major wave of AI value will come from systems that can securely reason over proprietary enterprise data instead of public datasets. His remarks underline a growing divide between consumer facing AI labs and enterprise players betting that private data, not model scale, will define long term leadership.
6. Cropin launches an AI first ecosystem for global agriculture
Indian agritech firm Cropin launched the ‘Cropin Ecosystem’, an AI first digital platform built with partners including Google, BCG, Wipro, The Weather Company and Planet Labs. The ecosystem integrates satellite imagery, climate models, agronomic intelligence and consulting frameworks to help agri food companies manage supply chain risks, climate volatility and regulatory compliance. Rather than offering standalone software tools, Cropin is positioning AI as industry infrastructure. The launch highlights how agriculture is becoming a key test case for vertical, domain specific AI transformation beyond consumer technology.
7. EU opens investigation into X over Grok generated sexual deepfakes
The European Commission has launched a formal probe into Elon Musk owned X under the Digital Services Act after Grok, its AI chatbot, was used to generate non consensual sexually explicit images, including material involving minors. Regulators said the risks associated with deploying Grok appear to have “materialised”, raising concerns about X’s failure to anticipate and mitigate harm. The inquiry could result in heavy fines or restrictions and marks one of the EU’s most significant enforcement actions linking generative AI failures directly to platform accountability.
8. Nvidia invests $2 billion in CoreWeave to expand AI infrastructure
Nvidia invested an additional $2 billion in AI cloud provider CoreWeave, deepening their partnership to build more than five gigawatts of AI data centre capacity by 2030. Beyond capital, Nvidia will support land acquisition, power sourcing and early deployment of next generation computing platforms. The deal reinforces Nvidia’s growing role as both infrastructure supplier and strategic financier in the AI ecosystem. While it tightens Nvidia’s grip on global AI compute capacity, it has also revived concerns around circular financing and concentration of power in AI infrastructure.
First Published: Jan 30, 2026, 11:42
