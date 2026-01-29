It was the weekend after my birthday—technically still my birthday week, a fragile period in which one expects the universe to be kind—when Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal appeared on my screen, explaining that gravity is why we age. We had just finished working on a longevity issue, the kind that leaves you unusually sensitive to claims about the human body.

I did what journalists do when they sense incoming chaos but hope to avoid it: I sent the tweet to my editor, hoping he sees it as curiosity and not a pitch. The birthday gods obliged. Someone else, I was told, was already working on it. I closed the app, relieved, though fairly certain that this gravity would find a way to drag me back in soon enough.

Also Read Deepinder Goyal’s take on gravity and aging: Grounded in science or a gimmick? Goyal has become a recurring character in Indian tech discourse; the gravity episode was only the latest. On X, people collectively panicked to the gravity claim. Scientists objected. Physics briefly became a group activity. But Goyal, in typical Goyal style, was unfazed.A day before the gravity post, there was a photograph. Goyal was spotted wearing a small golden device on his temple, which promptly set off weeks of guessing. In December, came clarity. The “experimental” device was called Temple—a refreshingly literal approach to branding—which calculates brain flow “accurately, (in) real-time, and continuously”.

The familiar cycle followed. Doctors warned. Influencers speculated. Critics questioned the science. That the device wasn’t even available for sale yet was largely ignored.

The conversation barely cooled before Goyal wandered into the gig-worker debate, that permanently live wire of the app economy. The founder presented some facts and hoped clarity will follow. It didn’t. The backlash arrived faster than late-night delivery. But Goyal stayed put.

