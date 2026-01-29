Ai-council-growth-outlook-us-tariffs-key-takeaways-from-economic-survey

According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, India leveraged the global window of “fragile stability” to overhaul its domestic economy through key reforms, including GST rationalisation, accelerated deregulation and streamlined compliance requirements.

The Indian economy faced several external pressures in 2025, as escalating global trade uncertainty and punitive tariffs strained manufacturers and exporters while eroding business confidence across multiple sectors. However, the Survey notes that FY27 is expected to be a “year of adjustment” with firms and households adapting to the new policy landscape as domestic demand and investment gather momentum. While the medium-term global outlook remains subdued, with downside risks predominating, global growth is expected to stay modest and inflation trending downwards.

The Survey however cautions that should the AI boom fail to deliver anticipated productivity gains, it could burst inflated asset prices and lead to financial instability across markets. While protracted trade wars threaten to stifle global investment and dampen growth, the impact on India is expected to manifest as manageable external uncertainty rather than immediate macroeconomic distress. Slower growth among key trading partners, tariff-induced trade disruptions, and volatile capital flows could, however, periodically weigh on exports and investor sentiment. Moreover, ongoing trade negotiations with the US could help reduce external uncertainty if successful.

As the Survey lauds India’s robust domestic fundamentals, here are the key takeaways:

