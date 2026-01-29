Selected from a pool of more than 6,300 applicants, the Leap to Unicorn Season 3 Top 100 Startups to Watch Out For list is finally here. These startups registered for the program, learned from its virtual bootcamp and emerged from a rigorous shortlisting process to feature in this exclusive report. This Top 100 is more than a list. It is a snapshot of where India's early stage innovation is focusing as 2025 draws to a close.

The intent behind Leap to Unicorn matters here. The Indian startup ecosystem is in a period of strong momentum. Entrepreneurs are building in India for the world and plugging directly into the country's growth story. With this backdrop, IDFC FIRST Bank joined hands with Moneycontrol and CNBC-TV18 to create Leap to Unicorn, a founder success program that provides mentoring, networking and fundraising opportunities for India's most promising startups through a meticulously planned journey. The program is designed to give founders the right resources and opportunities at the right time so they can build stronger, more scalable businesses.

India's startup landscape is now too large and too complex for intuition alone. The noise at the top of the funnel rises every year. The quality of the Top 100, and the patterns that emerge when they are studied together, give us a grounded sense of what Indian founders are building, where they are doing it and how they are capitalised. This year's list shows clear shifts. It is more problem-led than trend-led, more impact-heavy than hype-heavy, and shaped by founders who didn't wait for perfect conditions to start building.

What the Top 100 reveals about India's 2025 build agenda

The most visible trend is the weight of problem-solving categories. HealthTech accounts for 16, CleanTech follows with 15, agriculture contributes 13, and social and impact-driven ventures add another 8. Together, these four areas make up more than half the list.

This is a practical reading of the country's needs and a recognition of where the next decade of opportunity lies. India's scale, demographics and regulatory prioritisation have created conditions where healthcare delivery, energy transition, sustainable manufacturing and agricultural productivity aren't abstract problems, but investment-ready themes that demand committed builders. The presence of these categories at the top of a competitive jury-driven process signals that founders are shifting their attention to harder markets that reward resilience and technical depth.

Read More