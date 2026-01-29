Economic Survey warns India’s booming gig economy rests on unstable work

India’s gig economy has expanded rapidly over the last four years, but the Economic Survey 2025-26 warns that income volatility, lack of social security and algorithm-driven work allocation continue to leave a large share of gig workers vulnerable.

“The gig economy has witnessed structural growth, transitioning informal jobs into ecosystem-integrated roles,” the Survey said, noting that the number of gig workers rose from 77 lakh in FY21 to 120 lakh in FY25, a 55 percent increase in four years.

Gig workers now account for over 2 percent of India’s total workforce, and the Survey projects that non-agricultural gig work could make up 6.7 percent of the workforce by 2029-30, contributing Rs2.35 lakh crore to GDP.

Because of gig work’s task-based nature, it “offers flexibility by allowing workers to choose when, where and how much they work”, which the Survey said makes it attractive for people balancing employment with caregiving or education. But that flexibility comes at a cost. Income volatility persists, leading to challenges in accessing credit for gig workers.

These findings come at a time when India’s gig economy is under sharp public and regulatory scrutiny, following a backlash against ultra-fast “10-minute delivery” promises by quick-commerce platforms.

