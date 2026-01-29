Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity assemble India’s most prestigious jury

At a time when creativity is being redefined by platforms, participation and public scrutiny, the credibility of a creative awards platform is shaped as much by who judges the work as by what is being judged. With the unveiling of its Grand Jury, the Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity has signalled its ambition to set a new benchmark — bringing together one of the most distinguished and cross-disciplinary juries ever assembled for creative awards in India.

The Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity were conceived to recognise work that reflects the realities of modern brand communication. The awards span categories across brand film and storytelling, integrated campaigns, digital and social innovation, purpose-driven creativity, design and visual craft, creative effectiveness and emerging formats such as AI, gaming and creator collaborations. The emphasis is on work that is culturally resonant, strategically grounded and capable of shaping conversations in a fast-moving media environment.

What elevates the platform further is the composition of its jury — a rare convergence of leaders from public policy, corporate leadership, advertising, entrepreneurship, cultural commentary and global brand building.

A Jury That Reflects the Modern Creative Economy

The jury includes Amitabh Kant, the architect behind the Incredible India campaign and one of the country’s most influential reform-oriented thinkers, bringing a perspective rooted in nation branding and public impact.

Praveen Someshwar, CEO of Diageo India, represents the intersection of creativity and large-scale brand leadership, informed by experience across media and consumer businesses.

