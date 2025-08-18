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Storyboard18

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Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity assemble India’s most prestigious jury
“The Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity have unveiled a Grand Jury comprising some of India’s most influential leaders across advertising, business, policy and culture, positioning it among the countr
ByStoryboard18
Dil Ka Jod Hai, Tootega Nahin
ByRahul Joshi
Shubhranshu Singh joins the inaugural board of the Effie LIONS Foundation
ByStoryboard18
Sustainability is not just a compliance for Swiggy, says Rohit Kapoor
ByStoryboard18
Need to grow with sustainability for nation to become self-reliant: Union Minister Chirag Paswan
ByStoryboard18
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Swiggy Food CEO: The IPO doesn't keep me awake at night
ByStoryboard18
Next-gen more conscious of being sustainable than previous: Sanjeev Bikhchandani of InfoEdge
ByStoryboard18
Policymakers, industry leaders map path to a sustainable future at Storyboard18's Power of Purpose: Sustainability edition
ByStoryboard18
Navigating the complexities of modern advertising
ByStoryboard18
Many Fortune-500 CMOs are very frustrated. But they don't know where to go, says Gary Vaynerchuk
ByDelshad Irani
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Go Google or Google gone? Fate of search business in judge's hands: Shubhranshu Singh's 'Simply Speaking'
ByStoryboard18
Orry's marketing playbook: How a Rs 2500 T-shirt became the hottest party pass
ByTasmayee Laha Roy
Brand Breakthroughs: Can gen AI make all marketers creative?
ByStoryboard18
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